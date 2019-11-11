Allianz UK Dealt £11M Blow By Gov't Discount Rate Change

Law360, London (November 11, 2019, 12:09 PM GMT) -- Allianz’s U.K. business has suffered an £11 million ($14.2 million) hit to profits as a result of a regulatory change to the rate that personal injury compensation payments are set, as the insurer said "some challenges" lie ahead. Britain's second largest insurance company by market share said Friday that operating profit shrank to £100 million in the third quarter of the year, down from £113.6 million in the same period in 2018. The company said as it published its results for the three months to September that it was forced to put aside £11 million for its claims reserves, following an alteration...

