FDA's Special Treatment Of Big Tech Faces Mounting Scrutiny

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking heat from prominent lawmakers over a special approval pathway for health software products sold by Apple, Samsung and other major tech companies, opening the door to a congressional showdown over whether the agency has the right to start such a program. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pressing the FDA to explain how its pilot program for regulating digital health products is legal under existing law. (AP) The FDA has spent two years working with nine tech giants and health companies to test a new approval route for rapidly evolving health software such as artificial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS