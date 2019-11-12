Middleman Told To Pay Aviva For Selling Stolen Crash Data

Law360, London (November 12, 2019, 2:30 PM GMT) -- A judge in London has ordered a middleman to pay back Aviva after he was fined for selling information on car crashes that was illegally obtained from the insurer. Aviva had spent the money on alerting its policyholders about the theft of their personal details. Stephen Eyre QC, sitting as a High Court judge, said on Monday that David Oliver knew he was buying confidential information that had been acquired illegally from the insurer by a former manager, who also admitted criminal charges after she was arrested. The judge ordered Oliver to pay Aviva £109,000 ($140,000) to cover the costs. "He knew that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS