Bank Of India Gets Quick £10M Win In UK Loan Default Case

Law360, London (November 14, 2019, 5:42 PM GMT) -- The London branch of the State Bank of India has won a £10 million ($13 million) default judgment against three businessmen who served as guarantors for a loan they secured from the lender for their clothing company. The judgment from High Court Deputy Master Stephen Lloyd said that the three Jiwarjka brothers — Ashok, Dilip and Surendra — did not take part in a hearing last month on the bank’s petition for summary judgment over the loan to their British-based company, Grabal Alok (UK) Ltd. Nor were they represented by counsel, Deputy Master Lloyd added. “None of the defendants have entered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS