Brexiteers Can't Force Review Of Watchdog's Election Report

Law360, London (November 12, 2019, 4:59 PM GMT) -- An appeals court refused on Tuesday to open a special review into a report by an election watchdog that found Brexit campaigners had breached finance laws during the 2016 referendum, a decision that confirms the regulator's power to disclose its investigations. In a unanimous decision, the Court of Appeal rejected Vote Leave's efforts to force a judicial review of the decision by the Electoral Commission to publish a 2018 report that detailed its investigation into the pro-Brexit campaign's spending violations. The judges said Tuesday that the commission did not exceed its authority by disclosing why it fined campaigners £61,000 ($78,000), even...

