Irish Regulator Rebukes Banks For Failing Customers

Law360, London (November 12, 2019, 4:28 PM GMT) -- Retail banks in Ireland have “repeatedly resisted doing the right thing,” the deputy governor of the country’s central bank said Tuesday, in the strongest-worded rebuke to lenders since the sector was embroiled in a mortgage lending scandal. Ed Sibley told consumer banking chiefs that "too many" lenders continue to rely on customer “inertia” to punish loyal borrowers with high interest rates, which has pushed trust in the sector to an all-time low. “On too many serious issues — such as tracker mortgages, non-performing loans, some Brexit preparedness issues — the central bank has had to push too many retail banks too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS