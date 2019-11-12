BigLaw Firms Fall In Line With 2019 Associate Bonuses

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:40 PM EST) -- BigLaw associate bonus announcements have started flooding in, with at least five law firms following Milbank's lead as of Tuesday, unveiling mostly uniform year-end bonuses ranging from $15,000 to $100,000 based on experience. Since Milbank LLP informed its associates on Thursday that it would stick to the same year-end bonus scale much of BigLaw has adhered to over the past several years, a number of law firms have followed suit. As of Tuesday, Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP, Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP and Clifford Chance US...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS