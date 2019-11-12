How GC Belt-Tightening May Hit Your Firm

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:23 PM EST) -- More than three-quarters of law department leaders expect that a recession will hit the United States during the next two years, according to a survey of general counsel and chief legal officers released Tuesday, with many saying they plan to spend less money in the coming year. Seventy-six percent of the leaders said they expect a recession to occur within two years, according to the annual chief legal officer survey by legal consultancy company Altman Weil, and just 40% of law departments reported increasing their total budget in 2019, down from 53% in 2018. On the flip side, 38% reported decreasing...

