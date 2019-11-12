Arsenal Resources Fast-Tracks Mid-Dec. Ch. 11 Confirmation

Law360, Wilmington (November 12, 2019, 1:57 PM EST) -- West Virginia natural gas driller Arsenal Resources Development LLC received court approval Tuesday in Delaware bankruptcy court for a fast-tracked schedule that will have the company seeking approval of a prepackaged plan of reorganization in mid-December. During a hearing in Wilmington, Arsenal Resources' attorney Kara Hammond Coyle of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said the debtor had already received support for its debt-for-equity swap plan from all its secured lenders when it polled them the day before its Nov. 8 Chapter 11 filing, and that it would be prepared to seek confirmation of the plan at a hearing Dec. 19....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS