Legal Industry Hits Decade-High Jobs Spike In November

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:30 PM EST) -- Legal sector jobs jumped upward in November to a 10-year high of over 1.15 million, surpassing the previous high-water mark from August, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Friday. The number of legal sector jobs grew from about 1,149,000 in October to 1,151,900 in November, a growth of 0.25%, based on the seasonally adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics report for November. It follows a much smaller uptick in October and a backslide in September. The 2,900-job bump brings the total number of legal jobs to a 10-year high and represents a growth of more than 10,000...

