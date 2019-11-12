Pa. Sens. Can't Sue DEP Over Missed Water Reg Deadline

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:51 PM EST) -- A pair of Pennsylvania state senators lacked legislative standing to sue state environmental regulators over a missed deadline to propose new water quality standards, a Commonwealth Court panel ruled Tuesday in tossing their case. The court said state Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati and state Sen. Gene Yaw did not show how the regulators’ failure to propose new standards for manganese within 90 days of the legislature’s passage of Act 40 of 2017 had affected the senators’ ability to introduce or vote on legislation, which is the criterion the court uses to determine if a lawmaker has special “legislative standing”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS