Fed. Circ. Asks For Help On Fixing PTAB Constitutionality

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday asked for additional input on its ruling that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's structure was unconstitutional, including suggestions on whether making it easier to fire PTAB judges fixes the problem. The court asked Polaris and Kingston, which are fighting over PTAB decisions involving computer memory patents, file additional briefs in the wake of a ruling last month that found a constitutional problem with the procedure for appointing PTAB judges. The court in that case decided the solution was to make it easier for the board's judges to be fired. The court requested the companies address...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS