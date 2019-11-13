Law Shouldn't Let AI Be An Inventor On Patents, USPTO Told

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:30 PM EST) -- Allowing artificial intelligence responsible for creating new inventions to be considered an inventor on patents could upend the law or violate the U.S. Constitution, several intellectual property and scientific groups warned the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Last week was the deadline to submit comments in response to the office’s August call for input on several questions related to how AI could affect patent law, including whether a machine could be listed as an inventor on a patent. The USPTO sought input soon after the July filing of the first patent applications that argued the claimed inventions, including a beverage container, were created entirely by...

