No Vote Thurs. For 5th Circ. Pick Opposed By GOP Sens.

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 12:40 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit nominee opposed by several GOP senators was left off the list of judicial picks eligible for a committee vote this week at the White House's request, suggesting that U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden has lost his opportunity for elevation. The Senate Judiciary Committee had previously listed Judge Ozerden, who sits on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, for five separate votes only to postpone him each time. A committee spokeswoman, Taylor Reidy, said Tuesday that Judge Ozerden was dropped from the agenda for Thursday's meeting at the request of the White House, which...

