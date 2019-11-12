Baker Donelson Atty Accused Of Lying For Loan Before Ch. 11

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 5:29 PM EST) -- A director at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC borrowed more than $81,000 to insure trucks in a floundering shipping business just hours after the venture filed for Chapter 11, a Michigan financing company told a Mississippi federal bankruptcy court. In an adversary complaint filed Friday, Kalamazoo-based Premco Financial Corp. Inc. says Jon Darrell Seawright signed a contract in January and confirmed there were no pending bankruptcy proceedings related to the business he started with a Baker Donelson colleague, Brent Alexander. But in fact, by the time Seawright signed the contract for $81,750 on the afternoon of Jan. 18 and...

