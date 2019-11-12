High Court Urged To Find Retroactive IPRs Unconstitutional

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:13 PM EST) -- A major patent licensing firm has told the U.S. Supreme Court that it is unconstitutional for patents issued prior to the America Invents Act to be invalidated under the law’s review system, saying it was “both arbitrary and irrational” for Congress to make the reviews retroactive. Collabo Innovations Inc., whose image sensor patent was successfully challenged in an AIA inter partes review requested by Sony Corp., said in a Nov. 4 petition for a writ of certiorari that the decision invalidating the patent violated both the takings clause and the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution. The company, a unit...

