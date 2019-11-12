Canadian Regulators Say Pot M&A Deals Lack Transparency

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:14 PM EST) -- Canadian securities regulators on Tuesday told cannabis companies to step up their transparency and conflict of interest disclosures, citing murky ownership structures that could mislead investors as the emerging sector consolidates around blockbuster mergers and acquisitions. The Canadian Securities Administrators said in a notice that the cannabis sector has seen unusually high numbers of undisclosed, overlapping ownership stakes by directors of cannabis companies involved in major tie-ups, potentially leaving investors in the dark about conflicts of interest. The regulator urged companies to report all possible conflicts in securities filings and documents prepared for investors. "Investors need to understand the conflicts of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS