FDA Gives No Final Answer On E-Cig Flavor Ban Timeline

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:00 PM EST) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official told lawmakers Wednesday that he couldn’t give a definitive timeline for when new e-cigarette regulations will be released, saying the agency is waiting for the White House to make the final call. Senators on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions asked Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, when a ban on e-cigarette flavors, announced by the Trump administration in September, would move forward. But Zeller repeatedly said those questions needed to be directed to the White House and that there is no “final answer." “I can’t give you...

