Flavored Vape Ban In Wash. Won't Alleviate Lung Illness Crisis

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:53 PM EST) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just released new findings[1] that show vitamin E acetate in the lungs of victims of the vaping crisis. But, as the ongoing crisis over lung illnesses and vaping products continues, some states aren’t waiting for conclusions. Some states have already moved to more stringently regulate vaping products, whether or not the regulations are actually related to these lung illnesses. Last month, the Washington State Department of Health, or WSDOH, did just that when it adopted emergency rules[2] banning flavored vapor products, significantly affecting both the tobacco and cannabis industries. These rules were voted on...

