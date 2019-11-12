Medical Marijuana Doctors Can't Escape Colo. Red Flag Policy

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- The Colorado Supreme Court has upheld a state policy that could send doctors who prescribe large amounts of medical marijuana to the state's Medical Board for investigation, shutting down a challenge from a group of doctors who faced those inquiries. In an opinion issued by the court on Tuesday, the justices said the way the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment implemented the policy was in line with state administrative laws. The policy, enacted in 2014, allows the department to send doctors whose patterns of prescribing medical marijuana meet certain criteria to the Colorado Medical Board, which regulates the doctors'...

