'America Needs To Lead' On Crypto, CFTC Chairman Says

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:35 PM EST) -- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath Tarbert said at a conference Tuesday that he wants the United States to take the lead in the digital asset and blockchain space, while acknowledging that the industry needs more clarity. Tarbert pointed to the fractured regulatory landscape in the U.S. as a source of uncertainty, with federal and state agencies jockeying for oversight of the budding digital asset and blockchain markets. One of the goals he outlined during a talk at Coindesk’s Invest: NYC conference is to provide a more welcoming environment for blockchain and digital asset innovation. His desire to provide a stable...

