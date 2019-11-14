2nd Circ. Pick Menashi Confirmed With 1 GOP Defection

Law360, Washington (November 14, 2019, 3:52 PM EST) -- Despite vociferous liberal opposition and one GOP defection, the Senate on Thursday narrowly voted to confirm controversial White House lawyer Steven J. Menashi to the Second Circuit, where he will flip the panel's majority to Republican appointees. The former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner drew criticism for his evasive answers to senators' questions, work on controversial immigration policies at the White House, student loan policy at the U.S. Department of Education and a long record of provocative writings about diversity, LGBT advocacy, Islam, racism and campus sexual assault. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was the only Republican opposed in Thursday's 51-41 confirmation...

