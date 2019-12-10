Surveys, Series & More: Law360's 2020 Editorial Calendar

The Law360 Annual Law Firm Headcount Survey
U.S. law firms (or vereins with a U.S. component) will be asked to complete a survey on their U.S. attorney headcount and provide demographic breakdowns of their attorney workforce as of Dec. 31, 2019. The survey supports Law360’s deep dives into the U.S. law firm market and examines law firm growth by headcount over time.
Law360 also uses this survey to examine the diversity of the largest law firms in the U.S. at both the associate and partner levels and produce the Glass Ceiling and Diversity Snapshot reports.
Those two reports examine the overall landscape of the U.S. private practice market for female and minority attorneys, and spotlight law firms with exemplary diversity strategies.
Additional details and a copy of the survey will be available in late January before the survey is opened to participants in mid-February. If you have not participated in our headcount survey previously and would like to submit your firm for our headcount and diversity rankings in 2020, please email a request to surveys@law360.com before Jan. 15.
Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar
For the third year in a row, Law360 is planning a series of profiles on influential members of the plaintiffs bar who have had significant achievements over the past year. Submissions should include a listing of significant cases filed and wins scored over the past year, as well as an explanation of what distinguishes this attorney and what his or her influence has been. The submission form will also ask for details like the practice area the attorney typically works in and the attorney’s academic background. Additionally, we ask applicants to list advocates who can be contacted for perspective on what it’s like to litigate alongside this attorney.
Submissions should include a listing of significant cases filed and wins obtained from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019. Attorneys who won this award in 2019 are not eligible for 2020 recognition.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out Jan. 13, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Feb. 14. The series will tentatively begin publishing in late March.
Rising Stars
Law360 is looking for the top legal talent under 40 to be featured in its 2020 Rising Stars series.
Nominations will be accepted for attorneys in the following practice areas: Appellate; Banking; Bankruptcy; Benefits; Cannabis; Capital Markets; Class Action; Competition/Antitrust; Compliance; Construction; Cybersecurity & Privacy; Employment; Energy; Environmental; Fintech; Fund Formation; Government Contracts; Health Care; Hospitality; Immigration; Insurance; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; International Trade; Life Sciences; Media & Entertainment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Private Equity; Product Liability; Project Finance; Real Estate; Securities; Sports & Betting; Structured Finance; Tax; Technology; Telecommunications; Transportation; Trials; and White Collar.
Your submission should include the nominee's name, his or her age, and a brief explanation as to why this attorney should be featured in our series. We welcome international and U.S.-based attorneys who are under 40 as of April 30, 2020.
Attorneys are not eligible for this award if they have ever won it before.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out Feb. 24, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on March 27. The series will tentatively begin publishing in late May.
Regional Powerhouses
Law360 is looking to profile firms in California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas with a strong regional presence. Your submission should include the percentage of attorneys at your firm who work in the state; a list of the offices the firm has in the state; and a detailed description of significant litigation wins, transactions, or projects worked on in the state from July 1, 2019, through the deadline for submission.
This series will highlight firms that employ a significant number of their attorneys in these states and have a strong regional focus.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out April 6, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on May 8. The series will tentatively begin publishing in early July.
Influential Women In M&A Law
Law360 is looking to highlight women with outstanding accomplishments in the field of mergers and acquisitions law.
These profiles will detail the attorney's career and focus on her accomplishments in the practice area. Submissions should include a short bio and a list of any significant deals handled, litigation wins, or other career achievements.
A request for submissions and a detailed description of how to make an entry will be sent May 18, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on June 19. The series will tentatively begin publishing in mid-August.
MVPs of the Year
Law360 will profile the attorneys who had the biggest wins and made the most significant contributions to their practice groups in the past year.
We will accept nominations for attorneys in the following practice areas: Appellate; Banking; Bankruptcy; Benefits; Cannabis; Capital Markets; Class Action; Competition/Antitrust; Compliance; Construction; Cybersecurity & Privacy; Employment; Energy; Environmental; Fintech; Fund Formation; Government Contracts; Health Care; Hospitality; Immigration; Insurance; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; International Trade; Life Sciences; Media & Entertainment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Private Equity; Product Liability; Project Finance; Real Estate; Securities; Sports & Betting; Structured Finance; Tax; Technology; Telecommunications; Transportation; Trials; and White Collar.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out June 15, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on July 17. This series will tentatively begin publishing in early September.
Submissions should provide a concise description of the attorney’s achievements from Sept. 1, 2019, through the deadline for submission.
Practice Groups of the Year
Law360 will profile those practice groups that worked on the biggest deals or achieved the biggest wins in the most important cases. We will profile firms for each of the following practice areas: Appellate; Banking; Bankruptcy; Benefits; Cannabis; Capital Markets; Class Action; Competition/Antitrust; Compliance; Construction; Cybersecurity & Privacy; Employment; Energy; Environmental; Fintech; Fund Formation; Government Contracts; Health Care; Hospitality; Immigration; Insurance; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; International Trade; Life Sciences; Media & Entertainment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Private Equity; Product Liability; Project Finance; Real Estate; Securities; Sports & Betting; Structured Finance; Tax; Technology; Telecommunications; Transportation; Trials; and White Collar.
The call for submissions for this series will be sent out on Aug. 17, and submissions will be due at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Sept. 18. This series will tentatively begin publishing in mid-November.
Each submission should detail the group’s major successes from Oct. 15, 2019, through the deadline for submission.
