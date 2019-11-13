EU Raises Human Rights Concerns In Cambodia Amid Probe

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- European Union trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström has raised concerns about human rights in Cambodia as the EU moves ahead with an investigation that could boot the country out of a trade deal that allows it to dodge duties and other import charges. “We have completed our report on the temporary suspension of trade preferences to Cambodia. We are very concerned about the human rights situation there,” Malmström said in tweet on Tuesday, adding that the country has one month to respond and that a final decision will be made in February. The European Commission finalized a preliminary report on suspending Cambodia’s...

