ITC Launches IP Probe Into Reusable Straws From China

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 3:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is investigating imports of foldable and reusable drinking straws from China for possible patent infringement after receiving complaints from a New Mexico stainless steel straw manufacturer, according to a Federal Register notice published Wednesday. The Final Co. LLC, a company that seeks to end the use of single-use plastic straws, alleged in an October complaint that reusable straw imports from 17 Chinese companies infringe its U.S. Patent No. 10,123,641 in violation of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which prohibits the importation of infringing products. The Chinese companies are skirting U.S. intellectual property rights...

