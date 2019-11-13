Clearinghouses Call For Longer Buffer After Brexit

Law360, London (November 13, 2019, 12:01 PM GMT) -- Fourteen trade associations have called on the European Commission to extend rules that will allow U.K.-based clearinghouses to temporarily continue serving the bloc’s financial companies if Britain leaves the European Union without a trade deal at the end of January. The trade group, made up of the International Derivatives Association and 13 other financial services associations, said in a letter to the commission dated Tuesday that temporary rules which will allow British central counterparties to clear euro trades if the U.K. crashes out of the bloc without an agreement must be extended past the current March 30 2020 deadline until October 2022....

