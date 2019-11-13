Exec In LC&F Scandal Looks To Block Access To Private Docs

Law360, London (November 13, 2019, 5:18 PM GMT) -- An executive at one of the main companies that borrowed money from London Capital & Finance, the failed minibond provider facing a criminal probe, took the investment firm’s administrators to court Wednesday in an effort to block their access to confidential documents. Simon Hume-Kendall, who founded LC&F and whose business London Oil & Gas Ltd. received LC&F money, applied alongside his wife for an urgent injunction at the High Court in London to prevent administrators from both businesses viewing files he claims are private and bound by legal privilege, which protects communications between law firms and their clients. Thomas Grant QC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS