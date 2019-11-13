Halifax Dodges Customer Suit Over PPI Sales

Law360, London (November 13, 2019, 3:45 PM GMT) -- A London court refused Wednesday to revive a customer's claim that lender Halifax wrongly sold her unnecessary payment protection insurance, siding with a financial ombudsman's decision that she would have purchased coverage even if she had been warned about its flaws. High Court Judge Beverley Lang dismissed Laura Critchley's claims for damages against Halifax UK for selling her payment protection insurance, or PPI, when she took out a credit card with the lender. The judge upheld a decision by the Financial Ombudsman Service dismissing her case against Halifax, now a Bank of Scotland PLC unit, which had found that Critchley would have needed insurance payouts...

