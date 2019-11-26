UK AML Laws Cast A Haze Over Legal Cannabis Investment

Law360, London (November 26, 2019, 11:52 PM GMT) -- Changes to cannabis laws around the world have created a raft of business and investment opportunities, but financial institutions in the U.K. could find themselves on the wrong side of the country's anti-money laundering laws by handling funds generated by legal cannabis sales. The legal cannabis industry has become big business — the market in the U.S. is currently valued at approximately $10 billion — and investment is on the rise after Canada became the first G-7 country to legalize the production, distribution, sale and consumption of recreational cannabis in late 2018. But investors are concerned that if they back businesses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS