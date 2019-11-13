Defecting Brokers Won’t Be Kept Out Of Poaching Trial

Law360, London (November 13, 2019, 7:26 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Wednesday rejected a bid by brokerage BGC Partners to keep five former employees allegedly poached by a rival out of the courtroom while the others take the stand at an upcoming trial, minimizing concerns that the witnesses would influence each other’s testimony. BGC Brokers LP urged the court to exclude the five former employees from its U.K. subsidiary RP Martin — dubbed the “RPM 5” — from being in the courtroom when the others took the witness stand and to prevent them from reading the daily transcript of the trial. The brokerage firm also asked that the leader...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS