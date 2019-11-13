Feds Must Act On Pangolin Protections, Enviros Say

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:43 PM EST) -- The federal government has for years failed to decide whether several varieties of the frequently poached pangolin deserved Endangered Species Act protections, several conservation groups said Wednesday in a notice of intent to sue. The Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society International and several other groups said they plan to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to force it to decide whether seven varieties of pangolin that live in Africa and Asia deserved ESA protections, after a deadline ran out three years ago without any finding being issued. Pangolins, which are scaly, largely nocturnal mammals that curl up into a...

