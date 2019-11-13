Justice Ginsburg Misses Arguments Due To Illness

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 10:24 AM EST) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was absent from Wednesday's arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court due to a "stomach bug," a court spokeswoman said Wednesday. She will participate in the cases from home by reading the briefs and listening to recordings of the arguments. Justice Ginsburg, 86, is "indisposed due to illness," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said at the start of Wednesday's session at the Supreme Court, indicating that she would be working from home. Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg later confirmed to Law360 that the court's oldest sitting justice is out with a "stomach bug." Justice Ginsburg has experienced a number...

