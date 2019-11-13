Oregon Hemp Seed Co. Says Grower Botched $44M Crop

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:43 PM EST) -- An Oregon hemp seed company has shot back at a CBD producer suing it over a batch of allegedly nonflowering seeds, filing a $3.7 million claim over an unpaid contract and telling a state court that the grower’s own incompetence was to blame for its ruined crop. HP Farms LLC said in a Tuesday counterclaim that Kentucky CBD company Elemental Processing LLC failed to monitor the sex of its hemp plants, allowing the $44 million crop to be fertilized and rendering it worthless. HP Farms said it was still owed money for the seeds, which it insisted were adequately feminized....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS