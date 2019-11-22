Polsinelli Scoops Up 4 Attys For New Seattle IP Team

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 9:03 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC has recruited four female patent attorneys to launch the firm's intellectual property team in its Seattle office, adding to the firm a group with wide-ranging experience in the engineering and computer science fields, the firm announced. The new team is led by shareholders Emily C. Peyser and Margie B. Aoki, who both come from Seattle-based law firm Christensen O'Connor Johnson Kindness. Joining them are counsel Katherine D. Lee and associate Jennifer L. Junkin, the firm said in a recent statement. "As our IP department remains focused on strategic growth from coast to coast, we are very excited about the...

