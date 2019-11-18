Chicago Firms Tighten Focus On Retaining Diverse Talent

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 9:58 PM EST) -- Chicago law firm Goldberg Kohn is revamping its mentoring of midlevel and senior minority attorneys to keep them from being recruited away to outside practices, the latest example in a sustained push by many Windy City firms to diversify their ranks and retain diverse talent. The firm noticed it was frequently losing attorneys between their fourth and sixth years in practice after they were heavily recruited by other firms, diversity committee chair Kristen A. Jones said. As a result, Goldberg Kohn is overhauling the diversity program to target midlevel to senior attorneys with a “council” of advocates in the hope that...

