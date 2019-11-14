CBD Capsule Case Belongs In State Court, Plaintiff Says

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:42 PM EST) -- A truck driver who claims he was fired for positive marijuana tests after taking CBD capsules that contained THC asked a federal court to remand his case against the CBD company back to state court, saying none of his claims are based on federal law. Hugh M. Ellis said in a filing in support of a motion to remand Tuesday that Shaman Botanicals Inc. improperly removed the case to federal court on the grounds that federal jurisdiction exists under the 2018 Farm Bill. But Ellis said federal law does not preempt state hemp production laws that are more stringent than federal...

