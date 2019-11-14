Fed. Circ. Revives TM Fraud Row Between Pipe Flange Rivals

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:51 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit is letting a Texas pipe company revive its trademark dispute with an Italian competitor after finding that the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board prematurely concluded that the rival did not lie to obtain registration of its name. In a nonprecedential opinion filed Wednesday, a three-judge panel found that the TTAB failed to properly evaluate whether Galperti SRL lied on its trademark application for the “Galperti” name when it stated that it made “substantial exclusive” use of the mark. The panel said there was evidence that Galperti SRL was aware of Texas-based Galperti Inc., which also makes pipe flanges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS