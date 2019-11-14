Energizer Lays Out Commitments To Get OK For €180M Deal

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:17 PM EST) -- Energizer has laid out the commitments it is willing to make in the hopes of getting Europe's antitrust authority to sign off on its plan to sell its Varta-brand battery business for €180 million ($198.3 million), according to a filing on the European Commission's website. The battery giant filed the commitments, which were not publicly available, on Tuesday and the commission plans to make its decision by early December. As for the divestiture itself, the watchdog shouldn't have much of a problem, since it was the one that ordered Energizer to sell off the European battery unit in December as a...

