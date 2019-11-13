House Approves Permanent, Global Security For Justices

Law360, Washington (November 13, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- A bill to extend and expand police protection for U.S. Supreme Court justices easily passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, teeing up a Senate vote on a bipartisan measure that would allow bodyguards to accompany the justices on overseas travel. The legislation — called the Reauthorizing Security for Supreme Court Justices Act — permanently authorizes the Supreme Court police and marshals to protect the justices off court grounds, rather than relying on Congress to re-authorize protection authority when it expires every few years. The bill also strikes language limiting protection to stateside travel, allowing bodyguards to work in foreign...

