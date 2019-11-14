Fed. Circ.’s Arthrex Ruling: Unforeseen Consequences For IPR

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 1:15 PM EST) -- In Arthrex Inc. v. Smith & Nephew Inc., a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit unanimously held that the appointment scheme for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s administrative patent judges is unconstitutional under the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution. The Arthrex panel held that APJs are “principal” officers who, under the appointments clause, must be appointed by the president with the advice and consent of the Senate. Because APJs are instead appointed by the secretary of commerce and the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the court explained, their appointments are unconstitutional....

