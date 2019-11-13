Troutman Sanders, Pepper Hamilton Eyeing Possible Merger

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 3:17 PM EST) -- Troutman Sanders LLP and Pepper Hamilton LLP are discussing a possible combination that, if successful, would be the largest merger in the industry so far this year and would create a law firm with more than 1,000 attorneys, the firms confirmed Wednesday. The combination would bring together Atlanta-based Troutman Sanders’ approximately 670 attorneys and 12 offices and Philadelphia-based Pepper Hamilton’s approximately 460 attorneys and 14 offices. Both law firms’ offices are all located within the U.S. In a statement released by Pepper Hamilton on Wednesday, the firms confirmed that they have entered into discussions about a possible combination. “Our first priority...

