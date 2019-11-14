Shipper, Coffee Co. Start Talks Over Spoiled Cargo Suit

Law360, London (November 14, 2019, 3:57 PM GMT) -- A judge at a London court has given two food companies until at least January to strike a settlement with shipping giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA over a cargo of coffee that spoiled en route to Malaysia. Philip Pelling QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, paused the lawsuit against the shipping company on Nov. 11 to allow it to attempt to settle a lawsuit launched by Bero Coffee Singapore Pte Ltd., Malaysian-based Super Food Ingredients and insurer HDI Global SE. The Asian food and drink companies and their insurer are chasing the Swiss-based shipper for damage caused to 190,000 kilograms...

