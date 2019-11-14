Broker Denies Liability In Construction Co.'s £1.4M Suit

Law360, London (November 14, 2019, 3:15 PM GMT) -- A U.K. brokerage has hit back against a construction supplier's lawsuit accusing it of underselling insurance on the eve of a fire, telling a London court that coverage was set at the other business' exact specifications. Emson Corporate Services PLC denied giving bad advice on how much insurance Discount Builders Merchants Ltd. needed to cover its building, contents and disruption to the business' operations, according to a Nov. 11 filing with the High Court. Discount Builders Merchants has sued Emson to recover £1.4 million ($1.8 million) in damages to the supplier's building and stock from a 2014 fire the insurer Allianz agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS