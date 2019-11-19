De Minimis Exception Could Hinder Crypto Tax Administration

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 2:22 PM EST) -- While providing an exemption from taxation and reporting requirements for small-value cryptocurrency transactions could help simplify disclosures for holders, it might thwart IRS compliance efforts by encouraging cryptocurrency holders to game the system while increasing administrative burdens. A bitcoin ATM at a Sheetz convenience store in Pittsburgh. The AICPA professional group has argued for a de minimus exception to reporting cryptocurrency transactions, to ease the burden on holders. (AP) Last month the Internal Revenue Service published long-awaited guidance on the tax treatment of cryptocurrency that explained how to calculate gains and losses and the appropriate tax basis when reporting cryptocurrency transactions for tax purposes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS