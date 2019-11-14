Justices Asked To Set One Standard For 'Relation Back' Rule

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- Computer-memory company Mushkin Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to set a definitive standard to review the "relation back" doctrine, saying the Federal Circuit enhanced a circuit split when allowing Anza Technology Inc. to switch out the patents it was asserting against Mushkin. There was already a two-way circuit split over when to allow an amended pleading to take the date of the original pleading under the doctrine — which can help dodge time bars — and the Federal Circuit added a third with its August ruling, Mushkin said Tuesday. The company is asking the Supreme Court to set a...

