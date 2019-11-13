NY Court Consolidation Plan Won't Pass Without A Fight

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 10:13 PM EST) -- A sweeping proposal to simplify New York’s byzantine court system got off to a rocky start Wednesday at a legislative hearing that was quickly consumed with concerns over power, diversity and other issues, leading one state senator to remark that the project “may not be one big ‘Kumbaya’” after all. Unveiled in September by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, the proposal would cut the number of New York’s trial courts from 11 to just three, merging most of the abolished courts into newly created divisions within the state Supreme Court, which functions as New York’s premier trial court system and not, as...

