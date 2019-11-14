Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:19 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie is a legal lion this week for helping Seyfarth Shaw escape a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act lawsuit, while Arguedas Cassman Headley & Goldman landed among the legal lambs after a Boston federal judge sentenced a "Varsity Blues" parent to six months in prison. Legal Lions Perkins Coie LLP secured a win Tuesday when the Seventh Circuit ruled that an insurance executive, Steven Menzies, failed to make a racketeering case against Seyfarth Shaw LLP over bad tax shelter advice. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court said Menzies didn't show that the faulty advice was part of a...

