DC Circ. Again Denies Trump Bid To Block Records Subpoena

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:33 PM EST) -- The House oversight committee can enforce a subpoena seeking eight years’ worth of President Donald Trump's business records, a divided D.C. Circuit said Wednesday, setting up a potential appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. President Donald Trump has been fighting a U.S. House committee's subpoena for eight years' worth of his business records. (AP) In an 8-3 decision, the court denied Trump’s bid to have the full court rehear last month’s decision by a three-judge panel upholding the subpoena by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee seeking the business records from Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP. The majority...

