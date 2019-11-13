Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Again Denies Trump Bid To Block Records Subpoena

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:33 PM EST) -- The House oversight committee can enforce a subpoena seeking eight years’ worth of President Donald Trump's business records, a divided D.C. Circuit said Wednesday, setting up a potential appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump has been fighting a U.S. House committee's subpoena for eight years' worth of his business records. (AP) In an 8-3 decision, the court denied Trump’s bid to have the full court rehear last month’s decision by a three-judge panel upholding the subpoena by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee seeking the business records from Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP. The majority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies