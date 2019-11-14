Australian Insurance Group Buys Lloyd's Broker For £3.4M

Law360, London (November 14, 2019, 12:57 PM GMT) -- An Australian insurance group said it has bought British broker Carroll Insurance Group for approximately £3.4 million ($4.4 million), adding the London company to its U.K. business. Melbourne-based PSC Insurance Group, which buys and turns around businesses, said it has completed its acquisition of all the share capital of Carroll Insurance, a broker that operates in the Lloyd’s of London market. PSC, which owns more than 40 businesses, said it has paid 70%, or approximately £2.4 million, of the purchase price in cash. The Australian group will pay the final 30%, which will be adjusted depending on how much money Carroll Insurance makes,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS