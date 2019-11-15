Insurers Push EU For Access To In-Vehicle Data In 2020

Law360, London (November 15, 2019, 4:47 PM GMT) -- Auto insurers have called on Europe’s policymakers to put measures in place to give businesses in the sector equal access to "real-time" data that drivers generate while on the road. Trade group Insurance Europe and several associations involved in repairs and other secondary automotive markets called on the European Commission to develop rules next year that will grant the businesses they represent remote access to data on a vehicle’s speed, mileage, fuel consumption and even tire pressure. Only the manufacturer of a car can automatically get at and use this information under existing legislation, leaving insurers without real-time vehicle data....

